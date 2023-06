DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating a double shooting near the 16th Street Mall on Thursday.

The incident occurred at Curtis Street and 17th Street, according to DPD. The shooting happened around the end of the Denver Nuggets rally.

The conditions of the two victims are unknown.

SkyFOX showed police activity over the scene at the 16th Street Mall and Curtis Street.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.