DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says two men were hospitalized following a shooting Friday morning at the Warwick Hotel.

Police said the shooting happened at 1700 North Grant Street before 4:30 a.m.

Two men were shot and taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to DPD.

An investigation is underway to determine what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers, 720-913-7867.