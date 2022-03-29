GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — An armed male suspect is on the loose after a shooting that killed one man and left a teenager on life support Monday.

Greeley Police officers found an unresponsive 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the head in the alley behind 1429 9th St. around 9 a.m. The juvenile was transported to the hospital where he remains on life support.

The emergency caller told police shots were fired at a vehicle and that there was someone down in the alley and a man had run away from the shooting. Officers then found a 47-year-old man dead in the driver’s seat of a nearby parked car.

Investigators determined the suspect is 42-year-old Paul Anthony Delgado Jr. and have obtained an arrest warrant on the charge of first-degree murder.

The Greeley Police Department said Delgado Jr. openly carries at least one handgun and possibly a rifle and ammunition and should be considered dangerous. He is believed to be driving a dark blue 2012 Dodge Ram with Colorado Disabled Veteran license plate 237-NWL.

GPD said anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately and not approach him. Anyone with information on the incident should contact Detective Cash at 970-350-9601.