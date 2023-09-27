AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is asking for help in a double homicide that stretches from Lower Downtown Denver to Aurora.

Detectives say Omar Williams, 25, and Kejuan Mays, 27, were shot multiple times in the early morning hours of Aug. 19. Their bodies were then dumped in an alley, near 22nd Avenue and Galena Street in Aurora.

Authorities say the two men had gone out for the night in LoDo. They were last heard from at 2 a.m.

About 4 hours later, a passerby found them deceased.

Williams’ Dodge Journey was spotted on surveillance camera, both driving to and leaving from 22nd and Galena. Police believe the person or people inside the vehicle may be responsible for the crime and/or the transport of the victims.

“The hardest part is my son is no longer with me,” said Williams’ mother, Femina Hawkins. “I feel robbed of a lifetime of success, that I know he was aiming for.”

Williams’ vehicle license plate number is BSC099. The right rear tire is missing a hubcap.

Double homicide victim Omar Williams’ Dodge Journey was spotted on surveillance camera, both driving to and leaving from 22nd Avenue and Galena Street in Aurora. (Courtesy of Aurora Police Department)

If you have any information, you are urged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).

“The hardest part,” Hawkins said, “is not knowing exactly who or how this happened to my child. Or for what reason it happened.”