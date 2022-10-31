DENVER (KDVR) — Police have identified two men who were shot and killed early Sunday morning as they continue to search for suspects.

Deandre Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene located at 9825 East Girard Ave. around 2:45 a.m. Sunday. Raeshaud Jackson was taken to a hospital where he was also pronounced dead after arrival.

Deandre Lewis (Left), Raeshaud Jackson (Right)

Police responded to shots fired in a parking lot in the Hampden neighborhood to find Lewis suffering from gunshot wounds. Jackson was also shot but taken to the hospital by another person.

DPD is asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

You can remain anonymous and those providing tips that lead to arrests could earn up to $2,000 in reward money.