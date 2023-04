Police investigated a double homicide that occurred in the 4100 block of West 38th Avenue. (Credit: KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — Police were investigating a double homicide in northwest Denver Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the 4100 block of West 38th Avenue.

Investigators were working to develop suspect information.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will provide the names of the victims, as well as the cause of death for both.

Anyone with information was asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.