Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

DENVER (KDVR) — Two men were shot and killed in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood early Saturday morning, Denver Police reported.

Officers responded to a shooting just before 3 a.m. on the 4600 block of N. Odessa Street. Initially, police reported two victims sustained serious injuries.

Saturday afternoon, police tweeted the men were pronounced deceased at the scene. A homicide investigation is now underway.

UPDATE: Both adult males from the shooting last night were pronounced deceased on scene. This case is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers, 720.913.STOP (7867) https://t.co/kyEFIYSl6I — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 1, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867).