DOTI conducts homeless sweeps in Ballpark Neighborhood

DENVER (KDVR) — The Department of Transportation & Infrastructure (DOTI) will conduct several sweeps of homeless camps located in the Ballpark neighborhood on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In a press release, DOTI said the intent is to clean several areas “due to conditions and a significant number of encumbrances interfering with the public’s use of the right-of-way.”

A four-block radius near 22nd and Champa was roped off on Tuesday morning; RTD estimates the area will reopen around 1 pm.

Demonstrators and some members of the group “Denver Homeless Out Loud”, estimate about 200 people live in camps in the Ballpark neighborhood and are calling for “housing not sweeps.”

Denver voters will decide in November if the city should increase its sales and use tax by a quarter percent to help provide more housing and resources to help those experiencing homelessness.

If approved, the measure would generate approximately $40 million each year for a “homelessness resolution fund.”

Monday evening, Denver City Council voted unanimously to let voters decide on the measure.

The city estimates the tax increase would cost the average household about $5.25 a month.

City officials say funding would toward several projects, including:

Adding 500 supportive housing apartments over ten years

Helping transform Denver’s shelter system into a 24/7 operation

Starting projects that provide shelter and services at the same site

Develop a voucher program to provide rental subsidies for those in supportive housing

The fund would also help pay for shelters that are operating in response to the pandemic, that are largely ran off of federal funding, according to the city.

The proposal was sponsored by Councilwoman Robin Kniech. In a press release, Mayor Michael B. Hancock said:

“Together, we’re pulling every lever available to help people and ensure that episodes of homelessness are brief and one-time occurrences. From new 24/7 shelters to tiny homes and social impact bonds, we have deployed a number of innovative programs that we know are working. This funding will increase the positive impact of these proven strategies and allow us to do more where we need to do more.”

In recent years, cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Austin and Charlotte have set up funding specifically for homelessness resolution, according to the city.

If approved, the measure would go into effect in January.