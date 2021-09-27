Doors Open Denver: Front Range architecture tours in person or virtually

DENVER (KDVR) – Doors Open Denver is providing access to unique and historic built environments along the Front Range through Oct. 17.

Visit the Daniels & Fisher Tower, NCAR Mesa Laboratory, the Clyfford Still Museum, the Historic Elitch Theatre and the US. Olympic and Paralympic Museum are some of more than 25 sites available.

The 2021 event, presented by the Denver Architecture Foundation, features free virtual tours and ticketed in-person tours.

The Y/OUR Denver photography competition is accepting online entries through Oct. 28.

Virtual tours are free. In-person tours are $25 each for members and $30 each for nonmembers.