DoorDash delivery driver victim of hit-and-run in downtown Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — A 23-year-old food delivery driver is recovering at home, the victim, detectives say, of a hit-and-run.

Benjamin Rodriguez, a DoorDash delivery driver, said he was broadsided in lower downtown Denver, early Sunday morning.

The crash happened at 15th Street and Wynkoop Street. “Out of nowhere,” Rodriguez said. “A guy hits me, the music instantly stops, and pizza’s flying into the air.”

Denver Police said the other driver ran away from the scene, on foot. Authorities added: the suspect vehicle may have been involved in a “shots fired” call, a few minutes before the crash, closer to 19th Street and Blake Street.

Rodriguez, who has a young family, suffered a concussion and injuries to his back and neck.

As the sole provider, he is uncertain how his spouse and young child will get by, until he gets back on his feet.

“I would say my life flashed before my eyes, in those moments,” Rodriguez said.

A GoFundMe was established for those who would like to donate and help out the family.