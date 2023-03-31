AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A brush fire in Aurora was contained but crews will be mopping up the area for an extended time Friday night and handling hot spots, Aurora Fire Rescue said.
Several crews responded to a brush fire north of the intersection at Parker Road and Chambers Road. It spanned about 3 acres.
The Aurora Police Department went door to door telling people in the area of a wildfire to evacuate immediately.
Only vegetation and a bridge in the open space had burned, and no structures were on fire, according to Aurora Fire.