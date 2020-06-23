Doomsday cult leader gets 64 years in deaths of 2 girls in southwest Colorado

TELLURIDE, Colo. (AP) — The leader of a doomsday cult in southwest Colorado has been sentenced to 64 years in prison for her role in the deaths of two children who were banished to a car without food or water.

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports Madani Ceus was sentenced Friday for felony child abuse resulting in death.

Authorities say 10-year-old Makayla Roberts and 8-year-old Hannah Marshall were found on a farm in the town of Norwood.

Investigators believe Ceus, of Haiti, declared the girls were possessed by unclean spirits and ordered them kept in a car as the group waited for the apocalypse before the 2017 solar eclipse.