Don’t want to spend thousands buying outdoor gear? Rent it.

DENVER (KDVR) — A Broomfield-based company is providing camping and outdoor equipment for rent. It allows its customers to experience the outdoors without investing thousands of dollars in equipment.

Travis Titan, owner of Titus Adventure Company is a self-described problem solver. Being an avid outdoorsman, he knows firsthand the powerful and positive effect one gets from spending time out-of-doors.

But before spending time outdoors, one needs to spend some money on gear. “You need a real capable vehicle, four-wheel-drive, high clearance. You need some sort of shelter, whether it’s a rooftop tent or a regular ground tent, and you need your kitchen gear to go along with it,” Titus said.

That can take years, and as much cash as a college education to buy. That’s why Titus started renting out camping gear.

“Why own a big vehicle when you don’t need it all the time, why own all the gear when you don’t have a place to store it, why make that investment when you can just rent it,” Titus said.

From the tough and rugged Toyota 4Runner down to the basic necessities, everything you need to enjoy the outdoors. But why buy the cow if you only want a glass of milk?

“I think it’s a safe way to recreate, and I think there is a lot of interest particularly in Colorado, people move to Colorado because they want to go to the outdoors,” the outdoor enthusiast said.

From an overnight trip to a state park to a backwoods adventure, Titus has just about everything one needs.

“There are some things you need to bring, too. That is really most of your clothing and we even have a suggested packing list on our website,” he said.

Who knows what 2021 will bring, but one thing is for sure, adventure is out there.