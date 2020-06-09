‘Don’t let anyone tell you that protesting doesn’t work’; Police reform bill passes Senate, moves to House

DENVER (KDVR) – Senate Bill 217, the Law Enforcement Integrity Act passed the Colorado Senate on Tuesday morning with a vote of 32-1, the bill now moves to the House.

“Don’t let anyone tell you that protesting doesn’t work or isn’t productive,” said Representative Leslie Herod.

“For several days now, Coloradans have been protesting in the thousands demanding justice for George Floyd. They have been venting their anger and frustration at the many black and brown people killed at the hands of law enforcement, which, let’s be clear, is happening within our own Colorado communities. SB217 is, in part, an answer to their call.”

The bill would require officers across the state to wear body cameras. Video would have to be released within 14 days.

It would require officers who use inappropriate force to be terminated.

It would also require officers who fail to intervene to stop the use of inappropriate force to be terminated.

Officers who are found guilty of a crime or found liable in a civil suit would be decertified and could not be hired anywhere in the state.

An independent investigations unit would be established to determine if physical force was necessary.