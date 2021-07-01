Don’t call 911 to report illegal fireworks; here’s what to do instead

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is issuing a reminder ahead of the Fourth of July holiday: not only are fireworks illegal in Denver, they are dangerous.

Reporting illegal fireworks in your neighborhood can cause problems too.

Police say the growing number of calls reporting illegal activity has made it tough on 911 dispatchers. Those calls can mean significant delay in responding to serious crimes or life threatening emergencies.

So, they’re asking you to not call 911.

Instead, many communities have established special hotlines to make reports.

In Jefferson County you can call 303-980-7340. That line is open from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

In Denver, police have begun special fireworks patrols. The number to call to report illegal fireworks is 720-913-2059.

In Douglas County the number is 303-814-7188. Boulder County: 303-441-3333.

Wheat Ridge Police suggest you take photographs or video of any illegal activity you see to help police.

The fine for illegal fires in Colorado can be as much as $999 and up to a year in jail