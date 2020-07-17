Donor Dash to hold car parade at Wash Park instead of 5K to raise awareness for organ transplantation

DENVER (KDVR) — Coloradans are coming together for a great cause.

Thousands of people are expected to gather at Denver’s Washington Park for a car parade on Saturday, July 18 for the annual Donor Dash.

Organizers of the event, now in its 21st year, say its purpose is “to honor and celebrate organ, eye and tissue donors, candidates and recipients.”

Donor Dash is traditionally a 5K run/walk, but went virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The race was transformed into a week-long celebration, culminating in a car parade.

Organizers say, “Participants are invited to decorate their cars with Donate Life colors (blue and green) and drive through Washington Park where the Donor Dash Start Line would normally be. Cars will highlight who participants are dashing for and help raise awareness for donation and transplantation in our Colorado community.”

The event will be held from 9 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.