DENVER (KDVR) — The number of migrants arriving in Denver is leveling off, but donations are still needed to help support people on their journey.

More than 4,200 migrants have received city services since early December, but the number of new arrivals has begun to slow, according to the Office of Emergency Management. While an average of 142 people were arriving each night last month, the daily arrival number in January has lowered to around a few dozen.

“The city is continuing to provide support for this vulnerable population to transition out of the shelter system and into society in coordination and partnership with our nonprofit partners,” the OEM said in a release.

Denver has now closed one of its emergency shelters, reopening the recreation center to the public. The city is also limiting shelter stays to two weeks.

Still, those who are in the city are in need of items. Denver is still collecting donations for specific items at two sites in the city, and only on certain days. Read more below.

Donations needed for Denver migrants

High-demand items include:

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Travel-sized shampoo and conditioner

Soap

Other items needed include:

New or very gently used men’s winter clothes like jackets, hats, gloves and sweatpants (high demand item), small and medium sizes only

New socks, underwear/boxers

Backpacks and/or medium-size duffel bags (highest-demand item)

Large and XL men’s belts

Men’s shoes and work boots size 7-10

Shower sandals

Migrant donation sites in Denver

Mondays: Temple Emanuel, 51 Grape St., 5-8 p.m.

Tuesdays and Wednesdays: Little Saigon neighborhood, 1101 S. Federal Blvd., noon-5 p.m. (volunteers also needed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

As of Monday, 324 migrants were staying in city emergency shelters and 511 were staying in shelters run by the city’s partners.