Donations pour in from around the world for victims of Marshall Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The outpouring of aid and donations has come from around the planet.

Tatiana Hernandez, Chief Operations Officer of Community Foundation Boulder County, said many have donated to victims of the Marshall Fire.

“Tens of thousands of people,” Hernandez said. “We’ve got really a global response: China, Japan, Australia, Sweden.”

Monetary donations are needed more than ever right now.

“Physical donations, as far as I’m hearing, we are at capacity for that,” Hernandez said. Clothing and food donations may perish quicker than can be distributed.

In this disaster, the need will be dictated by the people affected. “Is it cash? Hotel vouchers, clothing,” Hernandez said.

Organizations like Community Foundation facilitate donations to distribute to people in need.

“We work to fill the gaps where federal funding may fall short,” Hernandez said.

Starting Monday, there will be a place to go to apply for assistance.

“We highly encourage (people) to go to the disaster assistance center that will open (Monday),” Hernandez said.

“For anyone who’s interested in volunteering their time, please visit the Colorado Responds website,” Hernandez said.