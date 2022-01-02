List: Businesses collecting donations, hosting events for Marshall Fire victims

David Marks, center, uses a borrowed pair of binoculars to see how his home in Superior, Colo., fared as smoke rises in the distance on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. A wind-whipped wildfire tore through the area Thursday, and authorities fear more than 500 homes were destroyed. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Several organizations and businesses are holding fundraisers, accepting donations and hosting events to help those affected by the Marshall Fire in Boulder County.

The Tivoli Brewing Company is donating 100% of proceeds from the Tivoli Taphouse in Denver to relief efforts. First responders receive a free meal and a beer.

Dreamhouse Tattoo, 2900 Valmont Rd., is donating 100% of the proceeds on Jan. 3 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. to the American Red Cross for those affected by the Marshall Fire. The shop is offering $40 tattoos all day, with a price increase depending on the tattoo. There will be free food from the Dynamite Food Truck along with food for purchase, with all proceeds going toward the relief donations.

St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisville (902 Grant Ave.) is collecting items and food for victims who need it.

