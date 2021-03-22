Donations being collected for victims of Boulder King Soopers shooting

Colorado Healing Fund responds to King Soopers shooting in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Ten people, including one police officer, were killed on March 22 at a King Soopers, and now a survivor of another tragic shooting in Colorado is stepping in to help the victims’ families.

Frank DeAngelis was the principal of Columbine High School in 1999 when two students killed 12 of their classmates. In the years since, he’s found different ways to use his experience in that role to help others, including taking the roll as chairman of the Colorado Healing Fund.

The fund, established in 2018, is designed to help communities and the victims of mass tragedies in Colorado recover.

Former Colorado Attorney General Cynthia H. Coffman is also one of the fund’s chairs. She says healing is an important step after a tragedy like this.

“We stand ready to accept the public’s donations and will work with local agencies and organizations in Boulder to identify and respond to the immediate and long-term needs of victims, their families, and the larger community impacted by today’s tragic events,” she said.

The public can securely donate online by visiting ColoradoHealingFund.org and donating through Colorado Gives; checks and in-person donations will be accepted at Colorado-based FirstBank (1STBank) locations. Donors should make checks out to “Colorado Healing Fund” and designate their donations for “victims accounts” to bank tellers. Donations will be distributed to victims by the fund’s community partners, including the Colorado Organization of Victim Assistance (COVA).

State and local victim assistance organizations are partnering with the CHF to determine how best to support individuals and families after the shooting. The CHF Board of Trustees has flexibility to authorize funding for a broad variety of victim needs, whether that is a plane ticket or rental car in the short-term, or long-term mental health services.

In addition to DeAngelis and Coffman, the fund is led by Coloradans with experience dealing with mass violence.

“When the unthinkable happens, you are in such shock that you don’t know what your community needs first,” said Frank DeAngelis. “It’s not a marathon, not a sprint. I’m so thankful that CHF can address the emotional needs that come out of a tragedy like this,”

More about the non-profit organization can be found at ColoradoHealingFund.org.