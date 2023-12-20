FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Salvation Army in Fort Collins is reeling after thousands of dollars in donated gifts for children were stolen the week before Christmas.

A thief was caught on surveillance video throwing a brick through a doorway window to gain entry. He allegedly sprayed the rooms with a fire extinguisher and then stole a bike, toys and dozens of gift cards.

Joshua Gregor, 37, was arrested and is facing charges, but most of the stolen items were not recovered.

Martha Apuan is an officer with The Salvation Army in Fort Collins. She was heartbroken when she arrived at the scene.

“I park behind a cop and I run to our building, and the tears start rolling down my cheeks. It is my worst nightmare,” Apuan said.

The Salvation Army is dipping into emergency funds, and using extra donated toys to make sure that all registered kids get gifts. But the charity doesn’t have enough money to replace everything exactly.

“The gift cards were $150. We don’t have the funds for that, so we replaced it with a $25 gift card,” Apuan said.

On Wednesday, families came to pick up the gifts.

“It means the world to me,” said Cheyenne Gilstrap, the mother of a 9-year-old boy.

The Angel Tree program is providing gifts for more than 450 kids in the Fort Collins area alone.

If you would like to help, you can donate online.

You can also drop off donations at the Corps at 3901 S Mason St., Fort Collins, CO 80525.