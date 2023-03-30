DENVER (KDVR) — Donald Trump was indicted Thursday, according to his lawyer, making him the first former U.S. president charged with a crime.

The indictment is for the Republican’s alleged role in organizing hush money payments made to an adult film star during his 2016 campaign, according to a source familiar with the proceedings.

Colorado voters have elected leaders from both sides of the aisle, and their statements will be added below as they become available.

Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO6)

“Today is a somber day for our nation. Former President Trump’s indictment reminds us that no one is above the law and that we are all afforded due process and equal protection under the law.

“As we see this process unfold, I hope Americans can find faith in our judicial system and take heart in knowing justice benefits us all.”

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO3)

“BREAKING: Trump has been indicted! This is another political witch hunt targeting the people’s President.”

Rep. Diana DeGette (D-CO1)

“BREAKING: Trump just became the first former U.S. President ever indicted for a crime. No one is above the law in this country. Not even former presidents!”

This post will be updated as more of Colorado’s elected leaders respond to the indictment.