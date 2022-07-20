DENVER (KDVR) — A woman who was stabbed multiple times during a domestic violence incident survived but has a long road to recovery, according to a fundraiser set up for her.

In a news conference Wednesday, police said she was stabbed in the neck, hands and arms. She was in critical condition after the stabbing and is recovering after being released from the hospital.

The incident took place on July 15 when police were notified by the victim’s family that she was being held at knifepoint and was unable to leave. When officers arrived at the home in the 300 block of 51st Avenue, they heard her screaming and forced entry into the residence, police said.

Police said they saw a man on a staircase down to the garage with his arm around a female and a knife to her throat “using her as a human shield.” After trying to deescalate the situation for about six and a half minutes, the suspect did not comply with the officers’ orders.

Police said officers feared the woman would die as she appeared to be bleeding from the neck and chest. At that point, one officer fired a round from an “urban rifle” that struck and killed the 33-year-old suspect.

A 3.5-inch knife was recovered at the scene and a young child was removed after the incident.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the victim and her family as she recovers from her injuries. According to the fundraiser page, she has a 10-year-old and a 6-year-old.