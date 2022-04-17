LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Lafayette Police Department engaged in an officer-involved shooting with a domestic violence suspect on Saturday.

The shooting began at 10:59 p.m. on Saturday night in the 700 block of South Lafayette Drive. The suspect, a 41-year-old man, was contacted by two “plain-clothed” officers and two uniformed officers.

Once contacted, the man ran from officers, displayed a knife, and made statements that he had a gun. In return, one officer fired shots at the suspect.

The man was hit and injured and was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital for medical treatment.

No police officers were injured during the shooting.

The Boulder Critical Incident Team will investigate the officer’s use of force. The Lafayette Police Department immediately notified the BCIT following the incident as per their protocol.

Due to protocol, the officer was placed on administrative leave.

Charges against the suspect:

Domestic violence

Menacing – a class 3 misdemeanor

Third-degree assault – a class 1 misdemeanor

Harassment – a class 3 misdemeanor

Violation of a protection order

More charges and information is pending at this time.