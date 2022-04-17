LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Lafayette Police Department engaged in an officer-involved shooting with a domestic violence suspect on Saturday.
The shooting began at 10:59 p.m. on Saturday night in the 700 block of South Lafayette Drive. The suspect, a 41-year-old man, was contacted by two “plain-clothed” officers and two uniformed officers.
Once contacted, the man ran from officers, displayed a knife, and made statements that he had a gun. In return, one officer fired shots at the suspect.
The man was hit and injured and was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital for medical treatment.
No police officers were injured during the shooting.
The Boulder Critical Incident Team will investigate the officer’s use of force. The Lafayette Police Department immediately notified the BCIT following the incident as per their protocol.
Due to protocol, the officer was placed on administrative leave.
Charges against the suspect:
- Domestic violence
- Menacing – a class 3 misdemeanor
- Third-degree assault – a class 1 misdemeanor
- Harassment – a class 3 misdemeanor
- Violation of a protection order
More charges and information is pending at this time.