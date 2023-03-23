GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — A 31-year-old man accused of assaulting his partner was hit and killed by a commercial truck while evading police, the Greeley Police Department said in a release.

Police responded to a disturbance call in the 5500 block of 29th Street just after midnight Wednesday. The caller told police a man was “punching and kicking” a woman then got multiple knives and continued to assault her, the release said.

Before first responders got there, the suspect took off in his car, and officers in the area began a search for the vehicle. The suspect and car were spotted shortly after driving back to the scene, according to GPD.

When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the suspect took off and police pursued him until he hit a dead-end, police said. He got out of the car and ran off. He jumped a fence a tried to cross Highway 34 when a large commercial truck struck him, the department said. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

GPD said the truck driver remained on scene and cooperated with officers. The 44-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with severe injuries but is expected to survive.

Police said drugs, alcohol or speed do not appear to be contributing factors to the deadly crash.