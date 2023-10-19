DENVER (KDVR) — A march from the Rose Andom Center to the Colorado Capitol was held Thursday to raise awareness about the resources and help available to victims of domestic violence.

The event was put on in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The Rose Andom Center hosted the event. The center is available to those who need information and help in finding resources, safety and hope for themselves and their children.

This is the second year for the event, and the hope is every year they move closer to a future without victims of domestic violence.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, call the Porchlight Family Justice Center at 330-271-6100 or visit their website for more information.

Counselors at the Porchlight Family Justice Center say leaving a partner marks one of the most dangerous phases in an abusive relationship.