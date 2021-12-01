Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library expands in Colorado

Dolly Parton on the Today show in 2019. (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) – Llama Llama Hide & Seek, Milo’s Hat Trick and Violet the Pilot are some of the free books available to young kids from Colorado’s Imagination Library.

“I’m so excited to be working with Governor Polis, the Department of Education, and our Colorado affiliate organization to bring my Imagination Library to more children and families across Colorado! Together we can gift a love of reading that will last a lifetime,” Dolly Parton said.

Dolly Parton established the Imagination Library Program in 1995 to create a love of reading by giving books to kids from birth to 5-years-old.

The expansion goal is to get the program available in every zip code in Colorado. Currently, the state has 26 local affiliate programs in 22 counties. Only 4 % of eligible kids get books through existing programs.

The Imagination Library sends high-quality, age-appropriate new books every month until age five. Go online to check availability and register your child.