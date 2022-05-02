DENVER (KDVR) — As inflation hampers spending power and property taxes continue to rise across the state from a booming market, the governor is outlining what lawmakers are doing to put more money back in Coloradans’ pockets.

This comes after Gov. Polis announced an early return on a tax rebate worth $400, thanks to the Taxpayers Bill of Rights.

The governor joined state lawmakers and Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce CEO J.J. Ament to announce new measures for businesses and homeowners’ housing-cost relief.

