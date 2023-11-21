FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — A Colorado nonprofit is celebrating a major milestone after matching its 150th dog with a Fort Collins family in need.

The Stink Bug Project, through the Rocky Mountain Children’s Health Foundation, works with Colorado Correctional Industries to train dogs in prison and match them with children facing medical conditions.

The 150th dog, Dolli, was matched with a Fort Collins family in October.

“They showed us some of her training, and we just loved her,” Erica Cronin said.

Families see progress with trained dogs

Cronin’s 8-year-old daughter, Hanora, was diagnosed with a neurological disorder that causes various challenges, including intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“We get a lot of temper tantrums from Hanora,” Cronin said. “And you’re used to temper tantrums from a 2-year-old, but this is a 2-year-old temper tantrum in an 8-year-old body, so it’s a lot bigger, a lot messier, a lot harder to deal with. Those have decreased about 80%.”

Cronin said thanks to Dolli’s training, she’s patient with Hanora and already knows how to behave around her.

“We don’t have time to take in a puppy and train it, we don’t have time to train even a grown dog from scratch,” Cronin said. “Dolli just lets Nora pet her, and do whatever she wants, and she’s fine. So we got what we needed.”

Jodye Whitesell, with the Rocky Mountain Children’s Health Foundation, said it was a major milestone because of the difference the program has made in the community.

“That really means 150 families, 150 children, who have had amazing companions really transform their lives,” she said.