DENVER (KDVR) — Arapahoe County Animal Services is asking for help identifying two suspects whose dogs attacked another dog and its owner.

According to authorities, three dogs attacked a female victim and her dog at the Cheyenne-Arapaho Dog Park on Thursday at about 12:20 p.m., causing the hurt dog to need at least two sets of stitches.

The three attacking dogs were described as medium size, mixed breed and dark in color. A picture of the female suspect in her vehicle shows a medium-sized, brindled, short-haired dog in the backseat. The victim was able to capture photos of both the man and woman whose dogs attacked her and her dog.

According to the victim’s account to law enforcement, she arrived at the park with her dog when the trio of canines rushed her, biting the woman’s hand and her dog’s stomach and neck. The pair of suspects then reportedly left “immediately” with their dogs in a gray Nissan Altima with no license plates.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who knows the couple’s identity or recognizes their vehicle to contact Arapahoe County Animal Services at 720-874-6750, ext. 4.

If found, these suspects are facing three counts of unlawful ownership of a dangerous dog, which are usually misdemeanors unless there are aggravating factors.

This dog was attacked Nov. 2 at an Arapahoe County dog park. Photo courtesy the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Arapahoe County Animal Services advises dog owners to be cautious when taking their dogs to a dog park. As always, owners are asked to read all signage and respect the rules. However, it’s also important to watch other dogs’ behavior at the park for warning signs, like hackles raised or a stiff body.

If an attack does occur, owners should separate the animals and then exchange information, if at all possible. Victims are also encouraged to take video or photos for evidence and get a license plate number, in addition to calling 911.