DENVER (KDVR) — A recent survey from Forbes Advisor proves just how much Coloradans value their fur babies.

In fact, according to the survey, dogs in Colorado are some of the most spoiled in the country.

Forbes Advisor surveyed dog owners nationwide and analyzed metrics like how much dog owners spend on their dog’s health, how many have brought their dog on vacation, how many prepare homemade food, how many buy gifts or throw parties for their dog’s birthday and even how many paint their dog’s nails.

Overall, the survey found that more than one in five dog owners have spent more money on Christmas gifts for their dogs than for friends and family.

Many dog owners spoiled their dogs during the Christmas season, with 67.2% of respondents saying they buy a holiday gift for their dog, 40.6% buying a holiday outfit for their dog, and 39.8% preparing a special holiday meal for their dog.

These were the states with the most spoiled dogs, according to the survey:

Florida Alaska Washington Colorado California

The states with the least spoiled dogs were:

Oklahoma

Indiana

Wisconsin

Idaho

New Mexico

South Carolina.

Coloradans enjoy quality time with their dogs

According to Forbes Advisor, 46% of dog owners in Colorado are likely to throw a birthday party or other celebration for their dog. Colorado tied with Illinois for fourth in this metric.

More than one in four said they have pushed their dog in a stroller, and more than half said they take their dog to dog-friendly activities. Colorado ranked ninth in this metric.

Coloradans are willing to spend money on their dogs

When it comes to going out to eat, Colorado dog owners tied with those in Iowa and North Dakota at 51% as the seventh most likely to order a special treat for their dogs

Furthermore, half of all dog owners in the Centennial State reported spending more money on their dog’s health and grooming than they do on their own, according to Forbes Advisor.

Top ways to spoil a dog during the holidays

Forbes Advisor found that dogs were an important part of spending time with loved ones during the holidays. These were the most popular forms of pet pampering during the holidays.

Buying the dog a holiday gift (67.2%) Buying the dog a holiday outfit (40.6%) Preparing a special holiday meal for the dog (39.8%) Including the dog in a holiday card (36.2%) Spending more money on gifts for the dog than on gifts for friends and family (22.2%)

The top 10 ways pet parents spoil their dogs

Forbes Advisor compiled the top 10 ways that dog owners nationwide spoil their fur babies.

Taking family photos with the dog (58.7%) Buying the dog outfits and accessories (53.7%) Spending more money on the dog’s health and grooming than on their own (45.8%) Regularly preparing homemade dog food or treats (45%) Ordering the dog a special treat at a restaurant (43.2%) Taking the dog to dog-friendly activities (43.2%) Bringing the dog on vacation (41.3%) Regularly throwing birthday parties or other celebrations for the dog (32.7%) Pushing the dog in a stroller (19%) Putting perfume or cologne on the dog (16.3%)

If you are not sure whether or not your dog is spoiled, Forbes Advisor said these may be signs to consider.