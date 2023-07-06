DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Boulder are investigating an animal cruelty case after the body of a dog was found on the side of a private road.

On June 23, a person found the body of a dog on the side of a road off Coal Creek Canyon Drive in unincorporated Boulder County and reported it to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

Due to the condition of the dog, deputies are investigating it as an animal cruelty case. According to BCSO, the dog had sustained multiple injuries and was dumped sometime between June 13 and June 15.

The dog was a young, neutered male German shepherd.

BCSO said that a game camera on the property caught a suspicious vehicle in the area. Deputies believe it may have been driven by the suspect. The vehicle was a rented Home Depot van that had damage on the passenger side and rear tire.

Anyone who may have information on this case, or who can identify the suspect, vehicle or dog is asked to contact the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.