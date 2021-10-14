Doggy costume contest, music and food at the inaugural Pup Strut

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) – Strut with you pup in the 1.4 mile walk at Clement Park in Littleton during this family and dog friendly event.

The Humane Society of the South Platte Valley kicks off the inaugural Pup Strut on Oct. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Live music, a dog costume fashion strut, crafts for kids and dogs, food and cocktails provided by Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Odell Brewing are all part of the fun.

Winston

Winston









Big prizes for first, second and third place winners in the doggy costume contest. The contest begins at noon. See the registration table when you arrive to sign up.

Can’t make it to the event but still want to help the animals? Check out the virtual ticket option and receive a super cool Pup Strut T-shirt. Pup Strut registration for in-person and virtual participation is available online or at the event, kids under 5 are free.

Donations are always gladly accepted.

The Humane Society of the South Platte has some great pets waiting for their furever homes.

Draco (Credit: HSSPV)

Draco is an Australian Cattle Dog/Blue heeler and Akita mix with an energetic and vibrant personality who responds well to positive reinforcement training. He is about four-years-old and is the longest resident at the shelter.

Mary (Credit: HSSPV)

Mary is a very shy German Shepherd Dog who is looking for a home who will help her come out of her shell. She is between three and four-years-old.

Peanut (Credit: HSSPV)

Peanut is a sweet German Shepherd Dog/ Great Pyrenees mix. He’s about three-years-old.

Casper (Credit: HSSPV)

Casper is a handsome guy and is about five-years-old.

Big Kitty (Credit: HSSPV)

Big Kitty lives up to his name, weighing in at 17 lbs. He’s between three and four-years-old.