Dog trampled to death by moose in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A dog died after being trampled by a moose it encountered on a trail in Frisco on Saturday.

According to the Summit County Rescue Group, Arlo got ahead of his owners on the Masontown Trail and encountered three moose. When Arlo tried to go back to his owners, one of the moose trampled him.

The rescue team said Arlo was breathing and unresponsive when they reached him. The team got him off the trail and the dog’s owners took him to the animal hospital where he later died.

The circumstances of the canine’s death are tragic and unfortunate, which is why Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds nature explorers to be aware of their surroundings and informed on what to do in a moose encounter.

“When it comes to defending their young, cow moose will protect their calves very aggressively, especially in the presence of dogs. Moose react to dogs as they would to wolves – one of their primary predators. Moose will often attack even the most gentle dog as if it were a wolf,” CPW’s website reads.