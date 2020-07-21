Dog that was inside stolen car reunited with Denver couple

DENVER (KDVR) — A dog that was inside a car stolen from a south Denver parking lot was reunited with his owners, the couple confirmed Tuesday.

“Nookie,” a white husky, was inside a Subaru Outback in the parking lot of a Home Depot near Interstate 25 and Santa Fe Drive on July 15 when the car was stolen.

His owners, Uma Rao and Jason Miller, said they left him in the car while they made a quick trip inside the store. They said they left the car running with the air conditioning on but locked the doors.

When they returned, the car — and Nookie — were gone.

On Tuesday, Rao and Miller said Nookie had been found near West Alameda Avenue and Morrison Road over the weekend. Someone found the 9-year-old dog in a backyard, checked Facebook and saw a flier with Nookie’s picture.

The silver Subaru is still missing. It has Colorado plates: REO-322.