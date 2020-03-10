Dog stolen from inside Sterling family’s home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STERLING, Colo. (KDVR) -- A Sterling family is pleading for help after their dog was stolen from inside their home.

Lorie Hessler says her blue heeler mix named Mr. Ruff was taken from her house on Feb. 29.

The Hesslers had fostered Mr. Ruff before deciding to adopt the dog.

Mr. Ruff recently had knee surgery and Hessler is now worried about his health. She says Mr. Ruff is supposed to be taking medication for the procedure.

Hessler says she has her suspicions about who took Mr. Ruff. She says it broke her heart when she realized someone had broken into her home to steal him.

"It was awful. I couldn't believe it. I walked through the house and usually he meets us right at the door, and he wasn't at the door and I was really worried. We searched every room and each room we went through made my heart feel heavier," Hessler said.

The Hesslers did contact authorities. They're hoping someone sees their dog and calls police.

"He's like a member of the family and we just want him back and to know he's OK," she said.

Anyone with information should contact the Logan County Sheriff's Office at: 970-522-3512. Mr. Ruff can also be returned to the Hesslers, no questions asked: 2250 Leisure Ln., Sterling, CO 80751.