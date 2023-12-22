​FRANKTOWN, Colo. (KDVR) — Firefighters in Franktown say their fire station canine was stolen from inside the building.

They say the 12-week-old border collie, named Tuff, was taken from a crate inside Station 183 on Thursday.

“I’m stressing myself out, thinking of all I can do,” resident firefighter Clayton Weldon said.

“Just to take somebody’s dog, right before Christmas. I’d just love to have my dog here, back home for Christmas,” Weldon said.

A reward is being offered. If you have any information, you are urged to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.