Esme, a four-year-old dog, was stabbed by her owner in Golden. (Credit: Foothills Animal Shelter)

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) – The owner of a dog was charged with aggravated cruelty after allegedly stabbing it in the chest.

Back on Dec. 22, Esme, the four-year-old dog, was taken to an emergency clinic in Lakewood where personnel from Foothills Animal Shelter provided assistance.

According to a representative with FAS, Esme required emergency care that cost roughly $3,000.

“Trauma to the chest is always a big concern due to the location of the injury and the proximity to the animal’s heart,” Foothills Animal Shelter veterinarian Dr. Palchak said. “Esme was sent to an emergency clinic to ensure she did not sustain internal injuries that would require surgery. She returned to the Shelter the following day, where we are monitoring her recovery.”

Additionally, the same statement from FAS revealed that Esme’s owner has been charged with aggravated cruelty.

Now, Esme is in stable condition and is continuing her treatment after being transferred to FAS in Golden.

“While at Foothills, Esme’s resilient spirit has [persevered], and the young dog has shown her playful and bouncy personality,” a statement from FAS said.

The shelter is now asking for the public to step up and help cover the costs of little Esme’s treatment, which you can contribute to by simply visiting the organization’s homepage.