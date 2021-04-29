Dog sitter texts family that dog dies and leaves pet in kennel

MEAD, Colo. (KDVR) — A Colorado family is heartbroken and upset, after learning through a text message from a new dog sitter its rescue dog died.

In March, Leslie and David Thorson hired a dog sitter from the popular website, Rover. The older woman had great reviews and the couple said she went over to their home twice before they left town to celebrate their anniversary.

“We felt pretty good about it at the time,” David Thorson said.

Thorson said they gave the woman specific instructions for their three dogs, including Cookie, a 13-year-old rescue.

On the last Sunday in March, the woman was watching the dogs and said she was going to put Cookie in the kennel. The Thorson’s texted back to do it for just a short time.

The next morning the Thorson’s received another text message that read, in part, “Cookie died last night. What would you like me to do? Move the kennel to the garage?”

“I was shocked,” Leslie Thorson said. “I was absolutely shocked.”

Now, a month later, they’re still shocked, because the woman’s profile is still active on the website.

FOX31 could not locate the woman Thursday night and is not naming her or showing her profile.

Mead Police did investigate, but said they don’t have evidence to prove abuse or neglect.

A necropsy from Colorado State University could not determine exactly why Cookie died, but said she had underlying health issues the family was unaware of.

Rover sent FOX31 a statement that reads: “As pet parents ourselves, our deepest condolences go out to Cookie’s family. We are actively investigating this situation and will take any appropriate action should more information become available. If we are engaged by law enforcement, we’re ready to assist in their investigation.”