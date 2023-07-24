A 10-year-old dog named Watson is potentially set to be euthanized at the Denver Animal Shelter (Credit: Lars and Elizabeth Ellingson)

DENVER (KDVR) — A 10-year-old English setter named Watson is getting a second chance after he was near death.

Nicole and Lars Ellingson surrendered Watson after he bit their 2-year-old son, who jumped on Watson while he was sleeping.

“When I dropped him off, they did warn that there was a risk he could be euthanized, but that they’d store him for 10 days, and if I was able to find a home within that 10-day window that they would release him to me and let him be rehomed,” Lars Ellingson told FOX31’s Evan Kruegel last week. “Since then, the story has changed.”

Ellingson told Kruegel he found out Watson was scheduled to be euthanized after he found a home for him at the Southwest English Setter Rescue.

The Denver Animal Shelter provided a statement as to why it made the decision, in part, that, “Because of the severity of this bite and the history that his owner disclosed to us upon surrender – he has bitten the same child in the face before – we are closely reviewing whether it is safe to release him back into the community.”

The city also shared an “Owner Relinquishment: End of Life Request” document signed by the family.

A small group gathered outside the Denver Animal Shelter protesting the shelter’s decision not to release Watson on Friday morning.

On Monday, FOX31 was informed that Watson had been released back to the Ellingsons who, in turn, placed him at the Southwest English Setter Rescue to be rehomed.