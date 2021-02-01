Dog rescued from icy lake near CU South

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Boulder Fire Rescue (BFR) rescued a dog that fell into an icy lake over the weekend.

The incident happened Saturday morning around 10 a.m. when the dog ran into an icy lake near CU South, according to BFR.

BFR said the owner did the right thing by calling for help instead of going onto the ice himself to rescue the dog.

“Ice is often thinner than it looks. Our water rescue team was on their way to ice diving training as the call came in & was able to quickly respond. Thanks to @CUBoulderPolice for the assist.” shared BFR on Twitter.