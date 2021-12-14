Dog rescued from Fountain Creek cliff in Colorado Springs

Jessie Lee was missing for two weeks, but is now safe at home with her owners. Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 12/14/2021

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — An adorable pup was rescued from a cliff on Fountain Creek last week by the local animal law enforcement.

Officers Barker and Johnson of ALE were called when a dog was reported to be stuck on a cliff off of Fountain Creek Wednesday afternoon. The dog was stuck on a ledge around 50 feet above the creek. The officers were able to locate a way to get to the stranded animal.

Jessie Lee was missing for two weeks, but is now safe at home with her owners. Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 12/14/2021

View of Jessie Lee through officer binoculars. Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 12/14/2021

Jessie Lee stranded on a ledge 50 feet above creek. Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 12/14/2021

Officer Barker lowers herself to Jessie Lee, waiting to be rescued. Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 12/14/2021

Jessie Lee after being rescued by Officers Barker and Johnson. Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, 12/14/2021

With the help of a homeowner nearby who lent some mountaineering supplies, Barker was able to anchor herself to a wooden post and repel down to the dog. Johnson lowered a catchpole to help secure the pup and lift her into Officer Barker’s arms.

Once the dog was pulled to safety, the officers identified her as “Jessie Lee” from her microchip and nametag. Jessie Lee was then taken to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, where her worried owners were contacted/

Jessie Lee’s owners said they had been searching for her for two weeks, and couldn’t have been happier to hear that she was alive and healthy. They picked her up the very next morning, giving this story a happy ending.