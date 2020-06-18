Dog rescued from Fort Collins canal after getting stuck in a bush

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) – Poudre Fire Authority tweeted photos Thursday morning of a dog rescue in the canal near Willox Lane and Bayberry Circle in Fort Collins.





The dog was caught in a bush and exhausted from struggling, it had also briefly submerged just moments after the responders arrived.

Responders quickly crossed the canal, removed the dog from the water and placed the animal in the owner’s arms.

Poudre Fire’s tweet included a reminder for pet owners that canals and ditches can be just as dangerous as other swift water.

Final Update: The dog briefly submerged just moments after the responders arrived. They quickly crossed the canal, removed the dog from the water & placed the animal in the owner’s arms. Canals and ditches can be just as dangerous as other swiftwater. #DogRescue #FirstResponders https://t.co/GV3CqZTLDL pic.twitter.com/iZCYjb2kMI — poudrefire (@poudrefire) June 18, 2020