Members of the Alpine Rescue Team recovered a dog that fell off Torreys Peak Sunday, July 2, 2023. (Credit: Alpine Rescue Team)

DENVER (KDVR) — Members of the Alpine Rescue Team rescued a dog that fell off of Torreys Peak on Sunday.

A 911 call was received around 1 p.m. after the dog fell off the east face of the mountain, according to the rescue group.

A team of seven was sent up to the summer trailhead to assess the situation. They then climbed to the summit to rescue the animal at the top of the 1,500-foot South Paw couloir.

Thankfully, the dog was OK but did suffer minor injuries and needed to be carried seven miles back to the trailhead.

According to Alpine Rescue Team, she was “extraordinarily calm” given what she had gone through, and exhibited no pain from her injuries.

Dog that fell off the side of Torreys Peak, seen from a distance (Credit: Alpine Rescue Team)

A rescuer helps a dog that fell off the side of Torreys Peak (Credit: Alpine Rescue Team)

The team was eventually able to reunite the dog with her owners.

Torreys Peak is a 14,272-foot mountain located southwest of the Denver metro area.

A total of 26 members of the rescue team responded to the call.