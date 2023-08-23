A dog was rescued Wednesday after she fell into a curbside storm grate in Lakewood. (West Metro Fire Rescue)

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A dog was rescued Wednesday after she fell into a curbside storm grate in Lakewood.

The dog, Barkley, was on a morning walk with her owner near West 15th Place and Quail Street when she suddenly fell into the ground, according to West Metro Fire Rescue.

Barkley is a blind Shih-Tzu, who the fire rescue said likes to get outside.

She tends to walk close to the curb, but fire rescue said this time she fell down through a storm grate.

West Metro Fire Rescue’s Tower 2 crew removed the grate, and Lakewood Animal Control climbed down into the storm grate and rescued her.

Luckily, Barkley was not injured in the fall, according to the fire rescue.