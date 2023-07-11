COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region helped rescue a dog that was tossed on the street by carjackers.

According to HSPPR, Sassy, the dog, was in her owner’s car when someone allegedly stole it. The car thieves ended up throwing the dog out of the car onto the street, leaving her frightened on a busy road.

Sassy’s owner flagged down one of HSPPR’s Animal Law Enforcement trucks, asking Sgt. Dominguez for help recovering the pooch. Dominguez was eventually able to find her in the middle of the street.

Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

Officers Sardello and Solero came to assist in Sassy’s rescue and happily reunited her and her owner later that day.

“This was a very scary situation for everyone, and we are so glad that it ended with hugs and happy tears. A huge thank you to Sergeant Dominguez and Officers Sardello and Solero for getting Sassy back home safely!” said HSPPR.