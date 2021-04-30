Dog rescue thrift shop burglarized for second time

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Englewood Police Department is investigating a burglary at a dog rescue thrift shop, that’s been hit before.

Volunteers said the Soul Dog Rescue and Humane Thrift Store was burglarized last weekend.

The crook or crooks broke in through a back window. They damaged a doggie door to get back out. They stole $75 from a donation jar on the front counter.

This is the location’s second break-in. They have been robbed twice.

The thrift shop has an alarm system. The cameras were not working at the time.

“I love helping making money for the animals,” longtime volunteer Janet Yench said.

Soul Dog Rescue’s shelter has been around since 2011. It is located in Fort Lupton. The group helps and rescues homeless dogs and cats. The thrift shop is located at 4725 South Broadway.

They need donations now, more than ever.

“People can come in and throw money in our new ‘donation can,’” Yench added. “We just appreciate all the help we’re getting.”