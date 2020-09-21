Dog park at Cherry Creek State Park will have a 4 day shutdown in October

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – The off leash dog area at Cherry Creek State Park, which sees over one million visitors a year, will close from Oct. 5 through 8 for park maintenance and enhancement work, park officials announced on Monday.

“We are dedicated to being active care takers of this highly valued public land,” said Park Manager Jason Trujillo. “It has gotten to the point where it is so busy down there we can’t get any work done without interrupting experiences of visitors and this maintenance work cannot be conducted safely while the area is open.”

The off leash dog are was closed for four days last October for similar maintenance work.

“It is hard to have a sustainable resource when it is so heavily used,” Trujillo said. “The work we are doing will be a balance of resource protection and additional improvements. We appreciate the patience of our visitors during the brief period the dog off leash area will close.”

Improvements slated for October include; adding concrete for two new pedestrian access points from the parking lot and connecting to the paths in the entry area, installing more fencing and adding gravel to trails.

Park staff welcomes volunteers to help with this maintenance work, contact 303-766-6562 for more information.