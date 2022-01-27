Dog, owner rescued from icy pond by good Samaritan bystander

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — A dog and its owner were pulled from an icy pond by a good Samaritan after falling through on Thursday afternoon.

According to South Metro Fire Rescue, the dog was chasing geese when it fell through the ice about 40 feet from shore in the 2800 block of E. Easter Avenue. Someone who saw it happen slid on their stomach out to the water and pulled the victim and dog out.

Emergency crews attended to the victim, good Samaritan and dog but none were injured.

“No ice is safe ice. If an animal falls through, stay on shore and dial 911 immediately,” SMFR said in a tweet.