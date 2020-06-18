Dog killed, four units damaged in Aurora apartment complex fire

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A dog was killed and several people were displaced from their homes after a large fire at an Aurora apartment complex Wednesday evening.

The fire occurred in the 16400 block of East 18th Place, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

No people were injured.

According to AFR, the building involved has four units. Residents of all four have been displaced due to extensive damage inside.

Two dogs were pulled out of the fire while it was still active. Crews immediately tried to resuscitate them. One of the dogs survived; the other did not.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.